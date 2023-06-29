Watch Now
Jackson County judge sentenced convicted double killer to 60 years in prison

<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 23:28:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge last week sentenced a man to 60 years in prison for a 2021 double murder in KCMO.

Vontez Howard, 26, was found guilty earlier this year in the shooting deaths of Kyle Gerhardt and Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett inside car near Norton and Anderson avenues, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Police found the two victims inside a burning vehicle that had crashed.

The news release states homicide detectives analyzed area video, phones, DNA evidence and ballistics to help track down the suspects.

Video surveillance found by the detectives revealed how the two victims were pursued by the suspects before the car crash.


