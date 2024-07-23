Jackson County judge sentences convicted killer to 40 years in prison in KCMO murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man convicted of killing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend was sentenced by a Jackson County judge Tuesday to 40 years in prison.

Ivan Mock, 37, shot and killed Daniel Washington on April 12, 2020, as Washington sat in the front seat of an SUV in Kansas City, Missouri.

A jury convicted Mock in January 2024 of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

A court document revealed Mock's girlfriend told someone on the phone inside a police interview room that her boyfriend "killed her baby daddy and best friend."

The woman told the person on the phone she was not seeing Washington. However, Mock constantly accused her of cheating on him with Washington, according to the court document.

Washington and Mock both lived in Kansas City, Kansas.

Washington, along with the woman and two others, drove to KCMO and parked in front of a house in the 4000 block of Agnes Avenue.

Mock walked up to the SUV, opened the driver's door and said something to his girlfriend before he saw Washington and two others in the vehicle, the court document stated.

Witnesses told police Mock pulled a handgun from the front pocket of a hoodie and shot Washington.

The woman drove to East 39th and Main streets in search of a hospital.

She found a KCMO police officer and told him what happened.

Washington was pronounced dead at East 39th and Main.

