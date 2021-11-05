Jackson County jury convicts woman in 2019 triple murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who told police "she was a bad woman" was found guilty Thursday of killing three people.

Lynnsey D. Jones, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

Jones killed three people with a rifle on Oct. 17, 2019, inside and outside a house at 4526 South Benton Avenue, court documents state.

Police on patrol in that area heard the sound of gunshots and saw a woman with what appeared to be a rifle in her hands walking with a man from the South Benton Avenue house.

Jones got into a car, but police quickly arrested her without incident, according to court documents.

A man who ran from the scene was also arrested.

The victims were identified as Larona T. Jones, Brady Jones and Larry T. Barnes Jr.

Jones told police she went to the house that night to buy narcotics, according to court documents.

She also said while she waited for the drugs she smoked marijuana at the house with two women.

Police asked Jones why she shot the three victims and she told them, "she was a bad person," court documents state.

A second defendant, Victor Sykes, 45, is also charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

Sykes is set for a jury trial on Nov. 29 in Jackson County Court.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .