Jackson County jury convicts woman of beating child with metal pipe, electric cord

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found a woman guilty Wednesday of repeated beatings of a child in a Kansas City, Missouri, home.

Nancy Russell, 40, was convicted on four counts of first-degree domestic assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

The abuse came to light in October 2017, when Kansas City police were told a child had been abused at a home in east KCMO, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

A court document filed in the case does not disclose the child's age.

Russell beat the child with an electric cord and metal pipe.

The beatings caused severe physical abuse, according to the court document.

Russell is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

