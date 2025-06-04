Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca charged with domestic battery in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Manuel Abarca was charged Wednesday with one count of domestic battery in connection with an incident last Thursday in Shawnee.

The charge comes on the same day a Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court judge found Abarca in violation of a protection order .

The Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney’s Office filed the misdemeanor charge Wednesday.

Online jail records indicate Abarca was arrested just after 1:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Jail around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The records indicate Abarca posted a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and was released just before 3:30 p.m.

A court hearing was set in the case on June 5, though a time was not immediately available.

Over the weekend, police in Shawnee launched a missing persons investigation for Abarca and a 2-year-old child. By Monday morning, a police spokesperson said they had made verbal contact with Abarca but had yet to make direct, in-person contact.

Abarca did appear via video conference at a Jackson County Legislature meeting on Monday.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Shawnee police spokesperson said officers had been able to verify Abarca and the 2-year-old child were safe.

