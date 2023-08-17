Watch Now
Jackson County Legislators and KCMO City Council members will discuss new jail Monday

New Jackson County Detention Center rendering
Courtesy of Jackson County, Missouri
The Jackson County Legislature adopted to a resolution to formally collaborate with Kansas City, Missouri, on construction of a new detention center (see rendering) with the project's costs forecast to rise significantly.
New Jackson County Detention Center rendering
Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 18:03:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new members of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council will meet with Jackson County legislators Monday morning to talk about the new Jackson County Jail, including costs and space for KCMO prisoners.

Jackson County Legislature Chairman and 4th District Legislator DaRon McGee called the special joint legislative meeting for 1 p.m. in the legislative chamber at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown KCMO.

The legislators and city council members will hear a presentation on the progress of the construction on the new detention center, which will be located at Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 Highway at the site of a former mobile home park.

The jail is expected to be completed in 2025.

