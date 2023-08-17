Jackson County Legislators and KCMO City Council members will discuss new jail Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new members of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council will meet with Jackson County legislators Monday morning to talk about the new Jackson County Jail, including costs and space for KCMO prisoners.

Jackson County Legislature Chairman and 4th District Legislator DaRon McGee called the special joint legislative meeting for 1 p.m. in the legislative chamber at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown KCMO.

The legislators and city council members will hear a presentation on the progress of the construction on the new detention center, which will be located at Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 Highway at the site of a former mobile home park.

The jail is expected to be completed in 2025.

