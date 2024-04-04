Jackson County: ‘Malicious email link’ cause of ransomware attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A potential ransomware attack Tuesday that continues to affect certain Jackson County systems was likely caused by a malicious e-mail link, a spokesperson said Thursday.

News of the attack was first reported Tuesday morning, with the county saying its tax payment, online property, marriage license and inmate systems bearing the brunt of the attack.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident likely originated from a malicious e-mail link, resulting in the compromise of a device within our network,” a spokesperson said in a release. “This breach facilitated unauthorized access by the ransomware variant to limited sections of our network.”

The attack prompted Jackson County Executive Frank White to issue a state of emergency as a “proactive measure” in response.

Officials said the county’s election systems - which were in use during an election Tuesday - were not affected.

On Wednesday, the county e-mailed out an update to myJacksonCounty users notifying them of the attack but also indicating that no consumer data had been compromised.

The county announced Wednesday that its Assessment, Collection and Recorder of Deeds offices would remain closed for the remainder of the week.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said it remained open with access to email, though other computer and telephone systems were limited and could lead to delayed responses.

The spokesperson said the county plans to “focus on implementing robust security measures to safeguard against future threats.”

“Our priority is maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the data entrusted to us and will keep all stakeholders informed as more information becomes available,” the release read.

—

