Jackson County Medical Examiner rules fatal apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri, as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, apartment fire that left one man dead in October has been ruled a homicide.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, confirmed Monday that the Jackson County Medical Examiner's office officially ruled the fire, which took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, in the 900 block of Benton Boulevard, as a homicide.

The fire was initially ruled as suspicious before the Jackson County Medical Examiner's office made the decision.

KCFD helped around a dozen people escape from balconies of the apartment building using ladders.

However, one man, Stanley Singleton, 45, died in the fire.

As many as 27 people were displaced in the blaze.

