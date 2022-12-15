Jackson County prosecutors announce murder charges against wanted man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors Thursday announced murder charges against a man who remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Glenn Pulluaim II, 28, is facing two first-degree murder charges for the Oct. 2022 killings of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued a release asking for the public’s help in locating Pulluaim.

Around 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, police were asked to check on the residents of an apartment located at 8748 Chestnut Circle. When they were able to enter the apartment, they found Gipson and Scott dead in separate bedrooms. A further investigation detailed spent shell casings in the bedrooms.

A forensics examination revealed DNA on the spent shell casings that was traced back to Pulluaim.

Prosecutors identified that Pulluaim served seven years in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of two people in Jan. 2013.

