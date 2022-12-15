KCMO police asking for public's help to find man wanted in double murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police need the public's help to find a man wanted in a double murder in a south Kansas City apartment.

Glenn Pulluaim Jr., 28, is charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the Oct. 17 murders of Chanttell Gipson and Austin Scott.

Officers were sent to an apartment at 8748 Chestnut Circle after getting a call from concerned relatives who weren't able to contact their loved one, according to a news release from the KCMO Police Department.

Gipson, 35 and Scott, 28, were found dead inside the apartment.

The cause of death has not been released.

Pulluaim left the apartment complex in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims, according to the news release.

Police found the car, but Pulluaim has not been seen since the day of the murders.

Detectives have exhausted all their leads.

FBI agents also are trying to find Pulluaim, according to the news release.

He is 6 feet tall with a thin build and shoulder length dreadlocks, according to a wanted poster from the KCMO police department.

Pulluaim should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Glenn Pulluaim Jr. should call 911.

