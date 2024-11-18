Jackson County Prosecutor's Office credits city-wide warrant sweep with disruption of violent gang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department arrested 33 people in a city-wide sweep of high-priority suspects with outstanding warrants, the department announced Friday.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office further elaborated on the effort in a news release Monday.

The prosecutor’s office said the sweep was part of the partnership between the two agencies in working to “disrupt violence through enforcement measures while working with [the] community to intervene in other ways — such as providing needed social services.”

Several of the individuals arrested are members of a Kansas City gang associated with violent crimes, per the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor's office said the arrests are "expected to significantly impact and disrupt the gang’s activities."

Police said one of the arrested suspects was a fentanyl dealer who caused the death of the person they sold to.

Another arrestee was the suspect in a shooting at an area high school basketball game earlier this year.

“This effort represents the collective work of Kansas City’s focused deterrence effort,” the prosecutor’s office said in the release.

KCPD said 63 warrants were cleared with the 33 arrests. One rifle, five handguns, meth, fentanyl pills and PCP were recovered.

Police said those numbers could grow as additional data is received from the state and federal partners — including the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and IRS — who assisted in the sweep.

