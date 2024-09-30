Jackson County sheriff asks for help in locating 9-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Liam Smith was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of N. Buckner Tarsney Road in Sibley.

Liam has a history of running away in the past. In a previous incident, he was located in the Missouri River near Homer’s Landing in Sibley.

Family members say Liam may be developmentally/intellectually disabled.

Liam is described as a white male, 4 feet tall and weighing 70 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a gray tank top, black or gray shorts, and blue and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about Liam should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017.

