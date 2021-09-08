Jackson County Sheriff looking for murder suspect who fled house arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a murder suspect.

Katie Black, 25, from Atherton, Missouri, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the death of Ryan Wheeler on July 9.

She was released on bond on Aug. 5 and placed on house arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, Black removed her house arrest bracelet and fled on Sept. 7.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call Det. Cox at 816-541-8017 ext. 72231.

