Jackson County Sheriff's deputy out of hospital after being struck by vehicle in Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Grain Valley on Dec. 17, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

The incident occurred at 6:05 p.m. on Dec. 17 when two Jackson County Sheriff's deputies were investigating another accident at Buckner Tarsney and Ryan roads.

The deputy was outside his vehicle when the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene, where he was tested for impairment. No impairment was found, according to authorities.

"He is in good spirits, has a positive mindset, is appreciative of the prayers and is expected to fully recover," Forte wrote on his Facebook page regarding the deputy's status early Wednesday evening.

Forte continued, "He is blessed with competent medical professionals, a caring family and team members who happily stand by to do whatever is needed, and to remain alongside him during recovery."

Forte said many members of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were there to greet the deputy at his home once he arrived.

"On behalf of family and team members, I share a heartfelt thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Much appreciated," Forte wrote at the end of his Facebook post.

—