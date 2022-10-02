Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating suspicious death Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death that occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 2000 block of North Blue Mills Road.

Upon arrival, a male victim was found dead inside the residence after a fire was extinguished.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté says the victim is believed to be around 50 years old.

Reasoning for investigating the death at suspicious is unavailable at this time, per Forté.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—