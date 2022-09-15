Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death near Truman, Stark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working a death investigation at Truman Road and Stark Avenue.
Sheriff Darryl Forte posted on social media that officers located a deceased man near a shoulder of the roadway.
A medical examiner is on the scene.
At this time, the cause of death is unknown.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
