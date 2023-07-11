Jackson County Sheriff's Office searches for 5 minors missing from Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for five minors missing from the Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Facility in the 300 Block of Northwest Gregory Boulevard in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Three males, Ahiah Dumas, 16, Kevin Durham, 15, and Jaylen Lurks, 14, and two females, Mikia M. Bullock-Payne, 15, and De'Jea Turner-Williamson, 15, went missing from the facility.

Captain Ronda Montgomery said the sheriff's office is working to bring the juveniles back to the Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Foul play is not suspected.

Bullock-Payne is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds. She is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray sweatpants and red slippers.

Dumas is a Black male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office describes Durham as a 6-foot, two-inch-tall Black male who weighs 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Lurks is 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He is Black with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

De'Jea Turner-Williamson is a 6-foot, 3-inch-tall Black female with brown eyes, black long braids and was wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. The sheriff's office does not have a photo available of Turner-Williamson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the five individuals is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-541-8017.

