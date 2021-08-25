Jackson County Sheriff's Office seeks 2 assault suspects caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects related to an ongoing assault investigation.

The agency posted a video caught on a Ring camera of the incident to Facebook, which happened Tuesday in Independence, Missouri.

In the video, two armed men get out of a gray pick-up truck and charge at a man sitting in a chair.

The man who was sitting in the chair runs away. However, one of the suspects chases him and appears to pistol whip him as the victim falls to the ground.

The victim then gets up and runs into a nearby residence. One of the suspects briefly chases him before proceeding to leave the scene with the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cox at (816)-541-8017, extension 72231.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .