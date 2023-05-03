Jackson Mahomes posts $100K bond, leaves Johnson County jail

OLATHE, Kan. — Less than 12 hours after being booked into the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe on three counts of aggravated sexual battery, Jackson Mahomes is out of jail.

Mahomes appeared via video link Wednesday afternoon as part of his arraignment in front of Johnson County District Court Judge John McEntee.

While McEntee held the hearing in a courtroom, Mahomes remained at the jail and appeared via video.

Moments after court records indicated Mahomes had posted a $100,000 bond, Mahomes and a representative left the jail and got into a dark-colored SUV before leaving the jail.

Mahomes is due back in court May 11.

Earlier Wednesday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Mahomes in connection to a Feb. 25, 2023, incident at Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in south Overland Park.

In addition to the three counts of aggravated sexual battery, Mahomes faces charges of misdemeanor sexual battery.

As part of his release, Mahomes is prohibited from publicly commenting on the case, the facts involved, the victim or her business.

He is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Partrick Mahomes.

