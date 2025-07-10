Jail cell sewage leaks force Clay County Sheriff’s Department to move offices from building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of sewage leaks caused by Clay County Jail inmates forced the sheriff's department to move several of its units to another building while the office is being remodeled.

The leaks occurred after inmates plugged toilets filled with sewage, forcing the toilets to overflow. The sewage then flowed into the offices below.

The latest leak will be the last one with carpet on the floors of the sheriff's department units in the building at 27 South Main Street in Liberty, according to a sheriff's department spokesperson.

Fingerprint services, Concealed Carry Weapons, and Sex Offender Registration and Enforcement units will move to an adjoining building at 12 South Water Street, the spokesperson said.

The public lobby at 27 South Main Street will be closed while repairs are made.

The department will replace the carpet with flooring that can be sanitized if there are any other problems with plugged toilets.

No word on how long the cleanup and remodeling will take.

