Jail escapee Justin Robinson now in Clay County Jail after Monday's arrest in Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justin Robinson escaped the Ray County Jail last month and made it as far as a Tulsa bus station before law officers arrested him and brought him back Friday to a jail cell in Clay County.

Law officers from Ray and Clay counties and Homeland Security Investigations led Robinson, wearing jeans and a collared shirt, into the Clay County Jail.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the top-notch support I received from HSI Kansas City,” Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said in a news release.

“Without their support, we may not have tracked down this dangerous fugitive as quickly as we did," Childers said. "Rest assured; we will continue to grow our already strong partnership with HSI to the betterment of the entire community.”

Robinson, 30, and another man, Liam Olinger, attacked a Ray County Jail guard on March 27 and forced their way out of their cell and the jail building.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers quickly captured Olinger without incident in a field.

Robinson was in the Ray County Jail for a stabbing attack on his pregnant girlfriend in January.

When law officers found Robinson at the bus station, he had a ticket for a bus trip to Texas and wore a neck brace to cover up an 816 tattoo.

Because of the rundown condition and safety issues at the Ray County Jail, Robinson will be held in the Clay County Jail.

"When we say we are a community partner, we mean it," Clay County Sheriff Clay Akin said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have the facility and the staffing to securely and safely hold inmates who pose a significant risk to public safety,” said Clay County Sheriff Will Akin. “We were happy to help our neighbors to the east by housing this inmate to ensure the safety of everyone."

