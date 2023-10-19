JoCo Medical Examiner reports another scam involving dead loved ones

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment reports another scam where callers or text messages claim to be the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office (MEO) regarding identification of deceased loved ones.

The MEO will not contact individuals asking family members to come to the office to identify a decedent.

Once an unidentified person is in their care, they use other methods for identification, including fingerprints, photographs or dental records.

If anyone has a question or concern on the validity of the caller, or believe it may be a scam, they are encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at (913)-782-0720.

—

