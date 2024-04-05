JoCo Sheriff: Cole Brings Plenty found dead Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has identified a male found dead in a wooded area Friday as Cole Brings Plenty, 27.

A spokesperson said deputies were called around 11:45 a.m. to an area near W. 200th Street and Homestead Lane on an unoccupied vehicle.

Deputies who arrived located the body of a male located in a wooded area not far from the vehicle.

The body was identified as Brings Plenty.

Authorities from Douglas County were searching for Brings Plenty in connection to his involvement in a domestic violence incident Sunday, March 31, in Lawrence.

Deputies did not provide indicate a nature or manner of death.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

