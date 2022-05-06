JoCo Sheriff’s office ends standoff with suspect in Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s deputies say a suspect is in custody after a standoff Friday at a Mission apartment complex.

A Mission spokesperson tweeted the standoff was at the Foxfire Apartments near Glenwood Street and 51st Street just west of Lamar Avenue.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants against the suspect around 11 a.m. Friday.

By early Friday afternoon, deputies had secured a search warrant to enter the apartment, where the suspect "surrendered without incident."

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .