JoCo Sheriff’s office ends standoff with suspect in Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s deputies say a suspect is in custody after a standoff Friday at a Mission apartment complex.
A Mission spokesperson tweeted the standoff was at the Foxfire Apartments near Glenwood Street and 51st Street just west of Lamar Avenue.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants against the suspect around 11 a.m. Friday.
By early Friday afternoon, deputies had secured a search warrant to enter the apartment, where the suspect "surrendered without incident."
