Jogger discovers human remains near trail in eastern Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The remains of a woman were found near a trail in eastern Jackson County Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Blue Mills Road and Old Blue Mills Road at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a man found the remains as he entered the trail to go jogging.

Detectives are still on scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating and will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

