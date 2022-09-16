Johnson County Commissioners hear from sheriff on department's staffing shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is short on staff and wants the county's Board of Commissioners to help him fill dozens of open positions.

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden made his case Thursday afternoon before the commission, which was sitting as the Committee of the Whole.

A PowerPoint presentation on a 2022 Public Safety Compensation Study showed the sheriff's department had 23 deputy vacancies in January 2022, but 69 in September.

Because of the staff shortages, there have been reductions in community policing and leaving many non-detention positions vacant, according to the study.

In addition, the fall Sheriff's academy was canceled.

The county has provided retention and signing bonuses, including sign-on bonuses at $4,400 according to the study.

The Committee of the Whole approved more discussion of a minimum starting salary of $26.50 per hour.

That recommendation will be talked about at the board's regular meeting on Sept. 22, according to a county spokesperson.

—

