Johnson County DA says Shawnee police officer justified in returning fire during June 17 foot chase of suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee police officer was justified in returning fire on a suspect during a foot chase early in the morning on June 17, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Just after 5 a.m. on June 17 , Shawnee police were notified of a report of shots fired near the intersection of W. 67th Street and Lackman Road.

Two officers responded to the call. The first officer arrived at the intersection to find an abandoned GMC pickup with its flashers on.

The second officer arrived and spotted a subject who matched the description of the person who had earlier fired shots. The officer attempted to contact the subject, later identified as 19-year-old Isaac Ortiz. Ortiz refused and ran into a neighborhood and nearby woods.

During the foot pursuit, the officer’s body camera footage allegedly shows Ortiz fire five shots in the direction of the police officer. Moments later, Ortiz allegedly fired seven more shots in the officer’s direction.

The continued fire prompted the officer to fire six shots in the direction where he thought Ortiz was located.

Neither the officer nor Ortiz was struck by the exchange of gunfire. Investigators later discovered parts of bullets lodged in a tree where the officer had sought cover.

“I just feel really blessed to be here right now,” the officer told investigators after the exchange.

Ortiz was arrested a short time later without further incident in a church parking lot.

The following day, Ortiz was charged with attempted capital murder and interference with a law enforcement officer by fleeing and discharging a firearm.

In his review of the officer’s actions, District Attorney Steve Howe said the officer “lawfully used deadly force to defend himself and others against an imminent and actual threat of death or great bodily harm from Isaac Ortiz.”

LINK | Read Howe's report

Included in Wednesday’s report, Howe described Ortiz as living “with profound mental illness” requiring multiple hospitalizations.

As part of the ongoing criminal case against Ortiz, Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Ryan ordered Ortiz to undergo a psychiatric and psychological examination.

Ortiz remains in Johnson County custody on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 26.

