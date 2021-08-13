Johnson County District Attorney: May shooting involving Lenexa police justified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Friday that a fatal shooting involving Lenexa police in May was justified.

The shooting left 34-year-old Darren Dejuan Chandler, of Nashville, Tennessee, dead.

During a press conference Friday morning, Howe joined Lenexa police Chief Dawn Layman, to present body camera video of the incident.

Officers from the Lenexa Police Department responded to the area of Lenexa Drive and Switzer Road at the Extended Stay America on a disturbance call.

Gunshots were exchanged between Chandler and officers. He died in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .