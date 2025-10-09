Johnson County District Attorney to discuss deadly June police shooting in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has called a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss a deadly shooting involving a Lenexa police officer in June.

Around 3 a.m. on June 22, Lenexa police were called to respond to a report of a person armed with a gun at an apartment complex in the 12400 block of W. 97th Terrace.

At some point during the incident, a Lenexa police officer fired at least one shot, fatally striking 25-year-old Grandview resident Jose Enrigue Cartagena Chacon.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated to review the incident. Members of that group will take part in Thursday’s news conference.

You can watch the news conference on KSHB.com starting around 2 p.m.

