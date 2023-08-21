Johnson County Executive Airport temporarily closed after plane’s nose gear collapses upon landing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Executive Airport is temporarily closed after an incident Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m., an aircraft experienced a nose gear collapse while landing, according to a county spokesperson.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the plane has been removed from the airfield.

However, the clean-up temporarily closed the airport. It’s expected to reopen by Monday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The county spokesperson added the incident was unrelated to the Garmin KC Air Show that took place over the weekend at the New Century AirCenter, which is also located in Johnson County.

