Johnson County firefighters blame improper cigarette disposal as cause of 2 fires this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County Fire District No. 1 officials are asking the public to take extra precautions in the disposing of cigarettes after crews were called to battle at least two fires this week.

The most recent fire was reported around 10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cimmaron Trail in Gardner.

When firefighters arrived, they found the homeowners attempting to put out a fire that had started on the exterior siding.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the interior of the home suffered only minimal smoke damage.

Crews pinned the cause of the blaze as improperly discarded cigarettes.

“This is the second house fire that our agency has handled in the past two days with both causes being the same,” Captain Matthew Gillotti said in a release Tuesday. “We urge our citizens to use either a bucket of water, sand, or a disposal container specifically designed for used cigarettes."

