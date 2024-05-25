Johnson County judge sentences man to life in prison for killing stepson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison without a chance for parole for a minimum of 50 years.

A jury convicted Christopher Barwick, 52, of Olathe, of first degree murder in the April 23, 2023, shooting death of Bryson Smith.

Police found Smith just before 6 p.m. in an unfinished basement in a house in the 800 block of South Windsor Road in Olathe.

He died two days later.

Barwick told police Smith came at him with a knife and Barwick said he shot Smith.

