Johnson County judge sentences woman to over 4 years for driving under influence, aggravated battery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 59-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday by a Johnson County judge to 57 months combined for charges involving driving under the influence and aggravated battery.

Beth Janice Merrill was found guilty in June of the charges dating back to November 2016.

She was arrested and served one day in August 2017 and September 2022.

Since being arrested Dec. 29, the day of her sentencing, Merrill has not been released.

Merrill was previously employed by Bartending School of KC and the International School of Professional Bartending.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Marissa Bell and Kendall Kaut. The Leawood Police Department assisted as well.

