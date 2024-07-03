Johnson County jury finds man guilty in 2022 murder at Overland Park gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found a man guilty Wednesday in a July 2022 murder at an Overland Park gas station.

Prosecutors charged Zarrell Semaj Finley, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, with first degree murder in the shooting death of Shaquille Jackson.

Overland Park police officers found Jackson with life-threatening gunshot wounds on July 31, 2022, at a BP gas station, 8698 College Boulevard.

Jackson died a short time later at a hospital.

No word on what led to the murder.

Finley is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.