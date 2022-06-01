Johnson County jury finds man guilty in July 2020 murder in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of premeditated first degree murder in the death of an Olathe woman.

Clyde Barnes Jr., 44, also was found guilty of aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with an electronic monitor, criminal threat and violation of a protection order.

Olathe police officers were sent on July 5, 2020, to an aggravated burglary in the 800 block of North Hamilton Street.

They found Jessica Smith, 42, dead inside her residence.

Barnes is set for sentencing on October 13 .

