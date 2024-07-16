Johnson County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing woman, her unborn child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a man to 50 years in prison Monday for the murder of a woman and her unborn child.

Doniel Sublett, Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in November 2023 to two counts of premeditated first degree murder in the killings of Kathleen Dampier and her unborn child.

Shawnee police officers found Dampier, 25, dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Flint Street, according to a police department news release.

The murder happened Sept. 18, 2022.

