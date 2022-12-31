Johnson County woman accused of involuntary manslaughter in death of child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a 6-year-old child.

Sarah Schweiger, 32, of Shawnee, is charged in Johnson County Court with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a child less than 6 years old, two counts of first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged crimes happened on Nov. 28, 2021.

No other information was available about Schweiger's alleged crimes.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

A date for her first court appearance has not been set.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

