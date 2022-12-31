Watch Now
Johnson County woman accused of involuntary manslaughter in death of child

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)
Posted at 6:27 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 19:27:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a 6-year-old child.

Sarah Schweiger, 32, of Shawnee, is charged in Johnson County Court with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a child less than 6 years old, two counts of first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged crimes happened on Nov. 28, 2021.

No other information was available about Schweiger's alleged crimes.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

A date for her first court appearance has not been set.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

