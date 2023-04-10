Judge sentenced killer to life in prison in 2019 shooting death of Overland Park teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a man to life in prison last week in the 2019 murder of an Overland Park teen.

In addition to the murder charge, a jury also Cherry guilty of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and firearm possession by a felon.

Ben Workman, 17, was found shot to death in January 2019 at his Overland Park apartment.

His mother, Amy Workman, told KSHB 41 her son had only lived in the apartment complex for a few weeks.

She brought him groceries on Wednesday and cooked for him at his apartment before he died.

Two others, Alan Hicks, and Juriah Jones, also are charged with murder in the Workman's death.

Jones was a juvenile at the time of the murder, but is now charged as an adult.

Both are scheduled to be in in Johnson County Court on June 1 for a scheduling conference.

Workman's mother told KSHB 41 her son was a beautiful young man with a wonderful heart.

—

