Judge sentences former Belton substitute teacher, admitted child sex criminal to 30 years prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving children while working as a substitute teacher was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison,

Jason Carey, 43, pleaded guilty in October in Cass County Court to the following charges:



Two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child

Two counts of second-degree child molestation

Four counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempt to Furnish to a minor

One count of first-degree Stalking

One count of second-degree statutory sodomy

Two counts of promoting child pornography in the first degree

Carey worked for just a week, from Sept. 12 to Sept 16, 2022, as a substitute teacher at Belton Middle School.

The school's prinicipal contacted police about an eighth grade female student who received "inappropriate pictures from a substitute teacher," the court document states.

The student shared Snapchat information with Carey and he began sending her inappropriate messages.

Carey also sent inappropriate messages to several girls, including a group of girls spending the night together.

