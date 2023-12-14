Watch Now
Judge sentences former Belton substitute teacher, admitted child sex criminal to 30 years prison

<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Posted at 8:36 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 21:37:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving children while working as a substitute teacher was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison,

Jason Carey, 43, pleaded guilty in October in Cass County Court to the following charges:

  • Two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child
  • Two counts of second-degree child molestation
  • Four counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempt to Furnish to a minor
  • One count of first-degree Stalking
  • One count of second-degree statutory sodomy
  • Two counts of promoting child pornography in the first degree

Carey worked for just a week, from Sept. 12 to Sept 16, 2022, as a substitute teacher at Belton Middle School.

The school's prinicipal contacted police about an eighth grade female student who received "inappropriate pictures from a substitute teacher," the court document states.

The student shared Snapchat information with Carey and he began sending her inappropriate messages.

Carey also sent inappropriate messages to several girls, including a group of girls spending the night together.

