Judge sentences Lee's Summit man to 6 life sentences in child sex crimes case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man was sentenced Thursday to six life sentences in connection with a series of child sex crimes in Olathe.

Johnson County, Kansas, Judge Michael Joyce sentenced Landan Lemons Thursday. The six sentences will be served together at the same time.

Lemons, 37, was charged with five counts of aggravated incident liberties with a child and a sixth charge of aggravated criminal sodomy in a collection of incidents between August 2009 and February 2017.

Lemons has remained in the Johnson County Detention Center since his arrest in December 2017.

