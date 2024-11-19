Judge sentences man to 2 months 'shock time' in connection to traffic death of teen Will Ensley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was sentenced to two months of shock time and 10 months of probation after reaching a plea agreement for charges connected to the traffic death of Shawnee Mission Northwest student Will Ensley.

Johnson County District Court Judge Timothy McCarthy sentenced Darrin R. Boomershine on Monday.

Boomershine was originally charged with vehicular homicide and other traffic violations for the deadly crash on July 26, 2023, near W. 115th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

He was driving a dump truck when he struck several cars.

Boomershine initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to amend the charges that dismissed the traffic violations.

The plea agreement originally struck called for Boomershine to serve 30 days of shock time, but McCarthy went with 60 days.

Boomershine is also required to pay more than $92,000 in restitution.

Ensley was set to begin his senior year of high school less than a month after he was killed in the crash. His friends and swim coach remembered Ensley, 17 years old at the time, days after his passing.

“Will was a coach’s dream, you know? I never had to worry about him — his grades, his effort in practice, I already knew what kind of Will I was gonna get,” his long-time swim coach Ryan Lee told KSHB 41 News reporter JuYeon Kim.

