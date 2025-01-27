Jury convicts Kansas City man of February 2024 shooting in Westport neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, a Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man of a 2024 shooting near Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

Deion D. Crum was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

He faces a minimum 20-year sentence based on prior convictions, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard on a reported shooting around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2024.

The first victim said he arrived in Westport at the end of the Chiefs game. He parked in the lot of a business he previously worked at.

The man told police he saw an old regular getting “jumped” in the parking lot and yelled that police were around the corner to try to intervene.

There was then an exchange of gunfire, and the victim realized he had been shot.

The second victim told police the incident was “all a blank.” He said he only remembered running to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Court documents stated Crum also arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound but would not give a statement or speak with police. It was soon discovered he had a full extradition warrant through the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a probation violation, per court documents.

Video from a nearby business captured the shooting.

Based on the footage, it was determined Crum shot both victims and was the “primary aggressor in the physical altercation preceding the shooting,” the documents stated.

As a convicted felon on federal probation, Crum was restricted from possessing a firearm. He has a criminal history in Jackson County and Wyandotte County as well.

Crum is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, March 14.

