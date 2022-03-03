Jury convicts man in the murder of the mother of three of his children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a man Thursday in the murder of the mother of three of his children.

Damon Kerr, 46, was found guilty of second degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 25, 2018, shooting death of Donna McKeown.

Police found McKeown shot in the neck inside a Dodge Avenger at 3426 East 54th Street.

She died a short time later at a hospital.

Kerr told police two versions of the shooting.

In one, he told detectives McKeown was mad at him for getting home at 2:30 a.m., according to a court document.

McKeown came back to the house about 3 hours later and Kerr told her he was going to leave.

He didn't leave and instead told detectives he heard a gunshot and found McKeown shot inside the car, the court document states.

His laer told detectives in a video statement he went out to McKeown's car, spoke to her and went back in the house.

Kerr told police he went back inside the house and heard a gunshot.

He denied shooting McKeown.

