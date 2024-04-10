Jury convicts man of beating, kidnapping woman he claimed stole his money

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted felon was found guilty Wednesday by a Jackson County jury of beating and kidnapping a woman he accused of stealing his stimulus money.

Lydell Walker, 53, was convicted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The attack occurred April 1, 2021, outside a Kansas City, Missouri, cell phone store.

The victim told police Walker stole her remaining stimulus money on March 31, 2021, and she waited until he fell asleep to take back her money, according to a court document.

She then went to a nearby phone store to buy a new phone because she claimed Walker stole her personal information.

Walker was a passenger in a car that pulled up to the cell phone store where he got out to confront the victim.

He pulled a handgun, screamed at the victim and hit her with the handgun, per the court document.

Walker forced the woman inside the car, and the woman driving the car sped away from the store.

The woman driving the car refused to stop for police who were driving behind the car with their lights and sirens on, according to the court document.

Walker threw the gun out the window, and the driver threw out a pink bag that later was found to contain methamphetamine.

When the driver stopped the car, police arrested Walker and the woman driving the car.

Walker told police he went to sleep and awoke to find $900 from his stimulus check missing, the front door open and the victim gone.

The court document states Walker was convicted in 1996 in Jackson County Court of possession of a controlled substance, and in March 2002, he was convicted in Creek County, Oklahoma, for first-degree rape and lewd or indecent acts with a child.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the rape case.

Walker will be sentenced in June on the Jackson County case.

