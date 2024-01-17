Jury deliberates for 10 minutes before finding prisoner guilty of escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man serving prison time for a drug crime will spend more time in prison after a Leavenworth County jury took 10 minutes to convict him of escape.

A judge sentenced Michael Stroede, 44, to 49 months in prison. His sentence will be added to 111-month sentence Stoede already is serving.

"The primary emphasis during incarceration should center on rehabilitation and personal development," said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson in a news release. "Unfortunately, people still violate the law when in custody. When someone actually attempts to escape, they cause fear to citizens for their safety, time and money to those who have to eventually drag them down, and a much lengthy sentence after caught.”

Stroede managed to make his jail bunk look like someone was in the bed, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County District Attorney's Office.

He walked away from a minimum custody unit at the Lansing Correctional Facility, the news release states.

Kansas City, Kansas police officers found and arrested Stroede two days later at 7th Street and Kansas Avenue.

