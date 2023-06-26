Jury finds man guilty in 2017 killing of Clinton, Missouri, police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man could face the death penalty after a jury found him guilty Monday in the 2017 shooting death of a Clinton, Missouri, police officer.

Ian McCarthy, 45, shot and killed Ofc. Gary Michael on Aug. 6, 2017, during a traffic stop in Clinton, about an hour south of Kansas City, Missouri.

He was arrested after a 48-hour manhunt and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred after Michael pulled over McCarthy's Dodge Nitro SUV for a registration violation. McCarthy exited the vehicle and opened fire on Michael, according to court documents.

Jurors will be back in Jackson County Court Tuesday to begin the death penalty phase in McCarthy's trial.

The trial was moved to Jackson County and jurors were selected from Platte County, Missouri.

