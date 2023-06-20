Trial for man accused of killing Clinton officer in 2017 begins Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a Clinton, Missouri, police officer during a traffic stop in 2017 begins Tuesday.

Ian McCarthy allegedly shot and killed Gary Michael on Sunday Aug. 6, 2017. Michael was 37 when he was killed.

McCarthy was later arrested after a 48 hour manhunt and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Nitro being driven by McCarthy after noticing a registration violation. He later exited the video and allegedly opened fire on Michael.

Months after the shooting, Henry County Prosecutor Richard M. Shields announced his office would seek the death penalty for McCarthy.

The trial Tuesday begins at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse in Independence.

