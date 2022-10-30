Jury finds man guilty of sexually abusing runaway teenagers in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County jury found a man guilty of sexually abusing three teenage sisters after the teens ran away from their foster home in Tonganoxie, Kansas, in 2017.

Rigoberto "Rico" Rangel, 53, was convicted on eight of nine charges:

Two counts of rape, concerning a person less than 14 years of age;

Three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, with a child under the age of 14;

Two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, under the age of 14;

One count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, more than 14 years of age but less than 16.

The girls were missing for nearly two months before they were located across the state line near Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rangel was said to be a friend of the girls’ biological mother, who lost custody of her daughters.

Authorities arrested Rangel the same day the girls were found, but he was released. He was later arrested again after charges were filed.

At the time of the incident, the girls were between the ages of 12-15.

Rangel originally faced 11 charges, but the Wyandotte County District Court dismissed two. Thus, nine were presented to the jury in October 2022.

A sentencing date has not been set yet to “give the defendant time to file a motion for a new trial,” per Wyandotte County Assistant District Attorney Tonda Jones Hill.

If the court chooses to impose consecutive sentencing, Rangel could potentially face 179 years in prison.

