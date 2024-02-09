Jury finds Olathe man guilty of attempted strangulation of Lawrence woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury found Austin W. Kidder, 32, of Olathe, guilty of aggravated domestic battery in the 2022 attempted strangulation of a 33-year-old Lawrence woman he was dating, according to a Douglas County District Attorney's Office press release on Friday.

Kidder was charged following the domestic violence that occurred on or about Aug. 16, 2022.

Kidder was also convicted of criminal damage to property for damaging the victim's cellphone during the incident.

“Thank you to the survivor for reporting this crime and seeking justice,” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said in the release. “Ensuring the safety of one another in our community is our shared responsibility and I am grateful to our community for meeting this challenge.”

Kidder faces between 11 and 34 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for the aggravated domestic battery, while he faces an additional maximum sentence of six months in the county jail for the property damage, per the press release.

He is set to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on March 29 at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center in Lawrence.

