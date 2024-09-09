Jury trial set in January 2026 for man accused in murder at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man accused of shooting and killing Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally is scheduled to stand trial in January 2026.

Dominic Miller, 19, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

A judge set Miller's bond at $1 million, cash-only. He is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

The shooting happened at the end of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade and rally on Wednesday, Feb. 14, outside Union Station.

Police officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the area of Pershing and Kessler roads, according to a court document.

They found Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, dead from a gunshot wound and dozens of others wounded by gunfire.

Provided by KKFI Lisa Lopez-Galvan was tragically killed in a shooting as the Chiefs rally was wrapping up on Feb. 14, 2024.

Lopez-Galvan was a well-known disc jockey in the Kansas City area.

A moment of silence in Lopez-Galvan's memory was held Sept. 5 before the Chiefs' home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A witness alerted police to Miller, who was in the center median on Pershing Road east of Kessler Road.

The witness told police he saw Miller running after the gunfire and heard Miller scream, "I'm shot, I'm shot."

A court document states the witness saw Miller carrying a black gun near his waistband before the witness tackled Miller.

Video recovered from the area of West Pershing and Kessler roads shows Miller shooting his gun.

Detectives interviewed Miller on Feb. 16 at a hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Miller told detectives he and a few friends were at the rally, standing to the left of the main stage, when he heard gunshots, according to a court document.

He told detectives he started to run and was hit by gunfire.

When police told Miller he was caught on tape, he admitted to carrying a Taurus G3 .9mm handgun, per the court document.

Miller told the detectives he saw a man with dreads armed with a black handgun shooting at him.

He also said he fired four or five shots at the man, the document said.

A test of the gun used by Miller revealed the bullet that killed Lopez-Galvan was fired from Miller's gun.

A second man, Lyndell Mays, also is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and causing a catastrophe.

POOL Lyndell Mays appears in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mays is scheduled for trial on Sept. 29, 2025, in Jackson County Court.

